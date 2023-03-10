Mexican Cartel Claims They Gave Government The Men Responsible For Deadly Kidnapping

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The backstory behind the recent kidnapping in Mexico continues to get stranger by the day. Officials have received a letter stating the cartel has turned over the men responsible for the crime.

As per the Associated Press local officials of the city of Matamoros, Mexico received a letter that is said to be sent by the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel. In the message, the criminal organization shows they do have a heart and offer their remorse to locals over the fact that an innocent bystander was killed in the operation. Additionally, the individuals who penned it say they handed over the gunmen.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter read. Additionally, the not-for-profit news agency implies the note also included photos of the five men who orchestrated the brazen kidnapping of four Americans last week.

Since the incident, the United States has deployed the National Guard to patrol the border. Mexican security analyst David Saucedo says the extra presence has made it difficult for criminal organizations to run shop.

“It is very difficult right now for them to continue working in terms of street-level drug sales and transferring drugs to the United States; they are the first ones interested in closing this chapter as soon as possible,” Saucedo said. The two survivors from the kidnapping are currently recuperating at Texas based medical facilities.

