It’s Monday and Gary has all the tea regarding all the highlights and fashionable moments from the Oscar Awards last night (March 12, 2023).

From Rihanna to Angela Bassett, there were so many memorable highlights, but the one fashion statement came from singer Tems, who was slammed for her gown choice, with people claiming it blocked people’s view behind her.

What were your thoughts on the dress?

Plus, In his first public comments since suing Marriott for $100 million, Michael Irvin maintained his innocence and said it “sickens me.”

Rickey and the show discuss why it seems like it’s always the Black media members being judged and punished so much faster than other counterparts, trying to prove their innocence before even being found guilty.

Listen to the full breakdown and the rest of Gary’s Tea below!

Gary’s Tea: Tems’ Outfit Steals Show at The Oscars + Michael Irvin Addresses Lawsuit [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com