List Of NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL version of “March Madness” is underway.

With the NFL’s legal tampering beginning Monday, activity is already starting before free agent contracts become official on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are some of the top remaining free agents in 2023:

Quarterback

-Teddy Bridgewater (Age: 30, Dolphins)

-Jacoby Brissett (Age: 30, Browns)

-Andy Dalton (Age: 35, Saints)

–Sam Darnold (Age: 25, 49ers)

-Jimmy Garoppolo (Age: 31, Raiders)

-Lamar Jackson (Age: 26, Ravens)

-Baker Mayfield (Age: 28, Rams)

-Gardner Minshew (Age: 27, Eagles)

–Jameis Winston (Age: 29, Saints)

-Mike White (Age: 27, Dolphins)

Running Back

-Damien Harris (Age: 26, Patriots)

-Alexander Mattison (Age: 25, Vikings)

-Raheem Mostert (Age: 31), Dolphins)

-Miles Sanders (Age: 26, Eagles)

-Devin Singletary (Age: 26, Bills)

-Jamaal Williams (Age: 28, Lions)

Wide Receiver

-Odell Beckham (Age: 30)

-Parris Campbell (Age: 25, Colts)

-D.J. Chark (Age: 26, Jaguars)

-Allen Lazard (Age: 27, Packers)

-Jakobi Meyers (Age: 26, Patriots)

-Darius Slayton (Age: 26, Giants)

-JuJu Smith-Schuster (Age: 26, Chiefs)

Tight End

-Mike Geiskci (Age: 27, Dolphins)

-Hayden Hurts (Age; 30, Bengals)

-Dalton Schultz (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Robert Tonyan (Age: 29, Packers)

Offensive Line

-Garrett Bradbury (Age: 28, Vikings)

-Kelvin Beachum (Age: 34, Cardinals)

-Orlando Brown (Age: 27, Chiefs)

–Nate Davis (Age: 26, Bears)

-Graham Glasgow (Age: 30, Broncos)

-Jason Kelce (Age: 35, Eagles)

-Kaleb McGary (Age: 28, Falcons)

-Mike McGlinchey (Age: 27, Broncos)

-Connor McGovern (Age: 30, Bills)

-Ethan Pocic (Age: 28, Browns)

-Ben Powers (Age: 26, Broncos)

-Dalton Risner (Age: 28, Broncos)

-Isaac Seumalo (Age: 29, Eagles)

-Jawaan Taylor (Age: 25, Chiefs)

-Andrew Wylie (Age: 29, Commanders)

-Isaiah Wynn (Age: 27, Patriots)

Defensive Line

–Zach Allen (Age: 26, Broncos)

-Jadeveon Clowney (Age: 30, Browns)

-Fletcher Cox (Age: 32, Eagles)

–Marcus Davenport (Age: 27, Vikings)

-Samson Ebukam (Age: 28, 49ers)

-Poona Ford (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Greg Gaines (Age: 27, Rams)

-Brandon Graham (Age: 35, Eagles)

-Javon Hargrave (Age: 30, 49ers)

-Justin Houston (Age: 34, Ravens)

-Melvin Ingram (Age: 34, Dolphins)

–Dre’Mont Jones (Age: 27, Seahawks)

-Arden Key (Age: 27, Jaguars)

-Yannick Ngakoue (Age: 28, Colts)

–Obo Okoronkwo (Age: 28, Browns)

–David Onyemata (Age: 30, Falcons)

-Sheldon Rankins (Age: 29, Jets)

-A’Shawn Robinson (Age: 28, Rams)

-Andrew Van Ginkel (Age: 28, Dolphins)

Linebacker

-Azeez Al-Shaair (Age: 26, 49ers)

-Lavonte David (Age: 33, Bucs)

–Tremaine Edmunds (Age: 25, Bears)

-T.J. Edwards (Age: 27, Bears)

-Cole Holcomb (Age: 27, Commanders)

–Eric Kendricks (Age: 31, Chargers)

–David Long (Age: 26, Dolphins)

-Denzel Perryman (Age: 30, Raiders)

–Germaine Pratt (Age: 27, Bengals)

–Bobby Okereke (Age: 27, Giants)

-Drue Tranquill (Age: 28, Chargers)

-Leighton Vander Esch (Age: 27, Cowboys)

-Bobby Wagner (Age: 33, Rams)

-Kyzir White (Age: 27, Eagles)

Cornerback

-James Bradbury (Age: 30, Eagles)

-Bryce Callahan (Age: 31, Chargers)

-Ronald Darby (Age: 29, Broncos)

-Jamel Dean (Age: 26, Buccaneers)

-Jonathan Jones (Age: 29, Patriots)

-Byron Murphy (Age: 25, Cardinals)

-Marcus Peters (Age: 30, Ravens)

–Patrick Peterson (Age: 33, Steelers)

–Cameron Sutton (Age: 28, Lions)

-Rock Ya-Sin (Age: 27, Raiders)

Safety

-Jessie Bates (Age: 26, Falcons)

-Vonn Bell (Age: 28, Panthers )

-Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Age: 25, Eagles)

-Josh Johnson (Age: 27, Browns)

-Julian Love (Age: 25, Giants)

-Jordan Poyer (Age: 32, Bills)

-Taylor Rapp (Age: 25, Rams)

-Juan Thornhill (Age: 27, Chiefs)

–Jimmie Ward (Age: 32, Texans)

-Donovan Wilson (Age: 28, Cowboys)

