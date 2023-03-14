Karrueche Tran’s Pixie Cut Oozes 90s Flavor

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Karrueche Tran has been working her pixie cut, and we love to see it! The 34-year-old actress debuted the new hairstyle last weekend during Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event and has been making stylish rounds ever since.

The actress was among the many celebrities attending Beyonce and Jay Z’s Gold Party after Sunday’s Oscars. She took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her look, and it was the epitome of glamor.

Tran looked flawless in an embellished gown with a deep v-neck/backline, and purple feathered sleeves. She kept the accessories to minimum, allowing the focus to remain on her gorgeous frock, her beautiful face, and her perfectly styled hair.

Celebrity hair slayer Ray Christopher is responsible for Tran’s latest look, and he honestly did his thing. No surprise there because the talented hairstylist is known for transforming the tresses of some of our favorite celebrities, including Lori Harvey, Lauren London, Kamie Crawford, Garcelle Beauvais, and more.

We’re unclear if Tran’s latest style is a wig or an actual big chop. Either way, we’re obsessed with this look! The style is reminiscent of the 90s, which is making a huge comeback right now. What do you think?

