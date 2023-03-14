Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s love of God inspires them to spread love.

The married couple recently visited Florida’s Everglades Correctional Institution to pay a special visit to the chapel packed with 300 inmates wanting to hear the good word.

They used their time at the maximum security prison to collaborate with God Behind Bars, which “[connects] prisoners and their families to Christ by connecting them to the local church.”

God Behind Bars posted a video of the visit to its Instagram account—which has nearly 400,000 followers—which includes Wilson bringing up one of the incarcerated men to join in on the praise and celebration.

Ciara talks about how God’s love is beautiful because it is relentless, while her husband Russ recites passages from the book of Isaiah about the importance of not dwelling on the past.

“After this moment, the prison chapel began to erupt in worship and praise. The voices of the incarcerated were so loud, it felt like it could be heard by the entire prison. In a place so easily filled with so much division, there was a moment where Incarcerated men put their arms around each other and prayed for those struggling with anxiety and depression,” reads the video’s caption.

Then Ciara even lent her talents to the choir in one of the videos as the men loudly joined in.

“After @ciara sang WAYMAKER, men came to the front and wept, giving their lives to Jesus. Many of these men are serving life sentences in prison, but now they will be spending LIFE with Jesus,” the caption continued. “It is hard to put words into what happened but it was a night of UNITY, PRAISE, and SALVATION! We will never be the same! God is bringing revival to prisons! Jesus is doing a NEW THING.”

You can learn more about God Behind Bars here.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Visit Maximum Security Prison To Perform In Church