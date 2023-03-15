Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson can start negotiating with other teams today after the team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Jackson can start contract talks, however, if Jackson plays under the franchise tag in 2023, he would receive $32+ million for the season.
If Jackson seeks a new deal, the Ravens would have five days to match that offer. However, if the Ravens choose not to match the offer, they would acquire two first-round draft picks.
The team has until Mid-July to sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension but if the two can’t agree, reports say Jackson will play on the franchise tag.
