Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin is making history as he is now the first artist to spend 100 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters chart.

“As a songwriter, there are few things more gratifying than seeing your work connect with people on a deep level,” Franklin tells Billboard. “To have my music resonate with so many for 100 weeks is truly a humbling experience. I am grateful beyond words to those that love my music for their support and to everyone who has played a part in bringing my music to life.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

Franklin becomes the first person to reach the 100-week milestone on a songwriters chart and he extends his record run atop Gospel Songwriters thanks to three songwriting credits on the latest Hot Gospel Songs chart.

The only other artist to spend at least 100 weeks atop a producers chart is Tainy, who has amassed 119 weeks at No. 1 on Latin Producers.

Billboard first launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic in June 2019.

(Alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022.)

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS..

Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart was originally published on praisebaltimore.com