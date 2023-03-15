The Real King Of Rock N’ Roll: Check Out The Official Trailer For ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’

The official trailer for the upcoming Little Richard documentary was released today (March 15). Click inside to check it out!

Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for CNN Films and HBO Max, in association with Rolling Stone Films, director Lisa Cortés’ Sundance opening night documentary LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman.

Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. Throughout his life, Richard careened like a shiny cracked pinball between God, sex and rock n’ roll. The world tried to put him in a box, but Richard was an omni being who contained multitudes – he was unabashedly everything.

Directed by Lisa Cortés, LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING is produced by Robert Friedman, Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh and Caryn Capotosto. Dee Rees, Mike Powers, Anita May Rosentstein, Gus Wenner, Jason Fine, Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton served as executive producers. The documentary features Mick Jagger, Billy Porter, John Waters, Tom Jones and more.

Magnolia Pictures will release LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING for special one-night-only theatrical screenings on April 11, followed by additional theaters and a digital release on April 21. You can check out the trailer below!

