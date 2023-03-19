Queen of fashion, Mary J. Blige , was spotted on Instagram over the weekend serving a LEWK in a Versace ensemble and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!
Check out the stylish post below.
If there’s one thing Mary is going to do, it’s serve a LEWk and give us fashion envy in the process! Go, Mary! What do you think about her latest ensemble?
DON’T MISS…
Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game
Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’
Mary J. Blige Shines In A Versace Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer