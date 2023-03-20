All eyes across the sports world are on Lamar Jackson and it appears the young quarterback is about to tell us something.
Jackson, who was given the non-exclusive franchise tag a little over a week ago but has no long-term agreement in sight, took to Instagram over the weekend to tease an exclusive interview.
Check out the snippet below:
The snippet of interview which will be conducted by himself and his production team did not reveal the topic, but of course many are hoping that it will provide at least a little bit of clarity on his current situation.
I guess we’ll have to wait and see once it drops.
There is no set date for release but it is said to be coming soon.
The post Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Teases Exclusive Interview appeared first on 92 Q.
