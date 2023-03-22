Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements, with an emphasis on Ugly Baby Month (also known as April).
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
She also gives members reminders about weight distribution on the pews, Brother Otis’ tragic death, and upcoming “Cover Up for Jesus” program—advising all tight clothes wearing church members to cover up!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
RELATED:
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Little People Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Church [WATCH]
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP Choir Rehearsal [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir