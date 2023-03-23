Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NBA basketball player Ja Morant renders mixed reviews after returning to the court following his 8-game suspension.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard, 23, is a star player in his own right. He is the team’s first player in history to be named all-star starter twice. Morant was recently benched due to a social media post that was said to be “detrimental to the league”. In the

post, he does an Instagram live-stream (from a Denver gentleman’s club) where he was shown briefly brandishing a gun.

Yesterday evening, the crowd gave a roaring cheer and standing ovation as he entered the game during the first quarter. In the end, Morant put up 17 points.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Some, however, think that his consequence was not a sufficient one. ESPN Analyst Jay Williams believes that the NBA should establish more strict rules for situations involving guns and alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Williams said, “I thought he should’ve been suspended for the rest of the regular season without pay…I think there needs to be a high standard that needs to be set, and a bar that needs to be set, around the league”.

Follow us on Instagram to give your thoughts! @rickeysmileymorningshow

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

More like this:

Ja Rule Says Hip-Hop Is Negatively Affecting Ja Morant’s Decisions

Ja Morant Denies Owing Strip Club Gun & More In Sobering Interview With Jalen Rose, Twitter Reacts

Ja Morant Out Of NBA Indefinitely, Reportedly “Taking Time” In Counseling Program, Twitter Reacts To Leaked Strip Club Pics

Rock-T Sports: Ja Morant’s Return to the Court Renders Mixed Reviews was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com