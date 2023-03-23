Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Another one bites the dust when it comes to associating with Kanye West.

Jaylen Brown stopped working with Donda Sports last year, and now the Boston Celtic will be repped by M88, according to Deadline.

Brown is M88’s first athlete to join the fold, which means the company will work hard to present him with opportunities in the entertainment and strategic partnership spaces that fit his brand.

At just 19 years old, Brown was drafted by the Celtics and remained one of the most headstrong in the league by negotiating his own contract, becoming the youngest member of the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee as the VP.

As VP, he helped make THINK450, which aids NBA players in capitalizing on their name and likeness, giving them autonomy of their image like they’ve never seen.

Brown’s never been one to follow the status quo, and joining a recently founded management company that’s new to guiding athletes follows suit.

Last October, Brown spoke to the Boston Globe about how his platform built on free speech led to him parting ways with Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

“What would have happened if I stayed?” Brown told the Boston Globe. “I work hard to be able to have the platform that I have and use it to be a voice for the voiceless. So to potentially, maybe, have to sacrifice that platform, I don’t think that would be the right decision. So I had to do what we have to do.”

Jaylen Brown Signs With M88 After Dropping Kanye West’s Donda Sports Agency was originally published on cassiuslife.com