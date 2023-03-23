News

Practically Related! Actors That Should Play Fictional Siblings

Published on March 23, 2023

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Some of the best things in life often come in pairs — shoes; socks; cufflinks; earrings; Rumi & Sir Carter. The same can also be said about Hollywood movies and television shows with leading co-stars casted as siblings due to their striking resemblance.

 

We saw it work effortlessly in HBO’s hit series Euphoria with the “sisterly” bond between Storm Reid and two-time Emmy winner Zendaya. There’s also Jackée Harry & Kym Whitley as estranged sisters in the season 2 Christmas episode of Young & Hungry — loooong time coming!the surprising synergy between Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart as crime-ridden brothers in the 2021 Netflix series True Story and most recently with Quinta Brunson and rising actress Ayo Edebiri in the current season of Abbott Elementary on ABC (seen above).

The trend has been such a success, that many have already began fancasting other doppelgänger thespians for dream projects currently existing solely in our imaginations. Shadow And Act even had a good suggestion of their own. Take a look below:

 

Of course, we couldn’t let them have all the fun! There are too many actors and actresses out here that are shoe-ins to play siblings in a future project, be it film or on the small screen. It could be a comedy, a drama, crime-thriller — you name it! We just want to see our selection of dream sibling duos in lights, camera and action.

Keep scrolling for our picks of acting pairs that we could easily see playing siblings. Not all are award-winning drama majors, not are a good portion of them even great actors to begin with, but we simply can’t deny the resemblance. See if you agree:

 

Andra Day & Rihanna

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

These singing sirens have both transitioned into acting over the years, so hopefully they can work, work work up something on the big screen together.

Working title: Soul Sisters

 

 

Chris Rock & Mario

Tom Ford - Front Row & Backstage - September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The nostrils and defining front teeth are definitely giving it away with these two! Both also have recently showed off similar “feeling myself” vibes in their beefs with Will Smith and Omarion, respectively.

Working title: Get Like Us

 

Terrence Howard & Eva Marcille

2005 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

From the eyes and similar caramel complexions to their respective knack for comedic prowess, this would turn into a roast session as brothers and sisters do in real life. Comedy-drama for sure!

Working title: Hanging With The Hazels

 

 

Zoe Saldana & Thandie Newton

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Their multicultural backgrounds, penchant for action films and similarly slim body frames — no to mention those spot-on cheekbone structures! — would make this a can’t-miss hit between two certified Hollywood stars.

Working title:  D2: Deadly Dames

 

Nick Cannon & Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's MBJAM

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Their respective action figure physiques and undeniable lover boy aesthetics would make for a fun-filled comedy. The female population would assure a box-office smash!

Working title: The Ladies Men

 

 

Gabrielle Union & Brandy

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess/GA / Getty

US-FILM-CELEBRITY-WALK OF FAME

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

As B-Rocka once sang on her criminally-ignored 2004 album, Afrodisiac, “You can’t deny it a little bit!” That also rings true when it comes to her likeness to Gab U. Whatever they do, we’d believe it!

Working title: Black & Beautiful Baddies

 

 

Chris Tucker & DC Young Fly

Answer ALS And Team Gleason's Game Changer Gala

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

In Real Life Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ok, so this pairing is less about their looks and more about their matching personalities. We’re still waiting on that rumored link-up for the long-awaited fourth Friday film!

Working title: The Jokesters

 

 

Don Cheadle & Freddie Gibbs

Warren Beatty honoured with Kirk Douglas award, Santa Barbara, USA - 01 Dec 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Freddie Gibbs

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Need we say more?! Even they know everyone thinks they look alike (see below)! With Gibbs showing off his seriously impressive acting skills in the 2021 sleeper hit, Down with the King, and Cheadle’s decades of Hollywood greatness, this is one that we’re really hoping pans out. Please, just make it happen already fellas!

Working title: Brothers Darkness

 

 

 

Omar Epps & Jaleel White

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

The Cinema Audio Society Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

It may be a bit hard to envision this one, but it’s all in the eyes. Take a closer look, and we promise you won’t be able to unsee it!

Working title: Eye See You, Two!

 

 

 

Zendaya & Cassie

The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscar Dinner presented in partnership with Chopard, DeLeon Tequila, FIJI Water, and Lexus at the Montage, Los Angeles, America - 27 Feb 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

All Def Movie Awards, Los Angeles, America - 24 Feb 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

We won’t act like the “Me & U’” singer is anywhere close to being on the same acting level as Z, but she did star in the third film of the cult classic Honey franchise so there’s something to work with. Honestly though, their identically-uncanny beauty is what matters here the most.

Working title: Beauty Queens

 

 

 

 

Got your own fictional sibling suggestions? Sound off over on our social handles via Facebook and Instagram!

 

