Whole Foods Market has apologized to a woman from Silver Spring who claims she was treated unfairly because she wore a hijab. Buhite Al-Jabry just finished paying for groceries at her neighborhood Whole Foods in Silver Spring Monday evening when she was singled out by a security guard who accused her of stealing.
Al-Jabry gave the security guard the receipt with the intention of him doing his job, just like if you shop at Costco. Although he had the receipt in his hand, the guard kept insisting that she did not scan the items. The security guard caused a scene at the grocery store when he began yelling at her in front of people.
Al-Jabry claimed she called for assistance and that another employee confirmed she had not stolen anything. The employee stated that she was targeted because of her attire. Despite being a frequent customer, Al-Janet stated that she will not return to the store.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is urging Whole Foods to release security footage and conduct a thorough investigation. They also want Whole Foods to provide cultural competency training to its employees.
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against was originally published on woldcnews.com
