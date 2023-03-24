Netflix’s Beloved Thriller ‘You’ Renewed For Its Fifth & Final Season

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s acclaimed psychological thriller series “You” will return for its fifth and final season. The beloved thriller will soon reveal Joe Goldberg’s ultimate fate. Read more details about the show’s renewal inside.

The question remains: Will Joe finally get his judgment day after all the pain he’s caused in the past four seasons? Fans of the chilling series will soon know more about Joe’s fate when “You” returns for a fifth and final season.

“You” took television by storm when its first season premiered on Netflix in December 2018. The series is now in its fourth season, growing its audience over the course of its first three seasons with more hours viewed through 28 days for each season than the one before it. Season four has spent 5 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

There will be one major difference in the fifth and final season. Showrunner Sera Gamble, who brilliantly led the series through four riveting seasons will pass the baton to someone else as she continues to work on other projects.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects,” Gamble shared on her absence from the final season. “I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Gamble will continue to be an Executive Producer on the series. Executive Producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as Co-Showrunners.

We will update you with more details about the popular Netflix show as they come.

Netflix’s Beloved Thriller ‘You’ Renewed For Its Fifth & Final Season was originally published on globalgrind.com