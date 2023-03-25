Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut out gown that was everything!
Check out the stylish look below.
Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?
Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
