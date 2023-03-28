Maryland Reimburses Victims Of EBT Fraud

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you were a victim of EBT Fraud, you may be eligible to get your money back.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday the new process for victims and the estimated turnaround time.

Reimbursements are expected within 15 days for Marylanders who were victims of theft between Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

Those impacted must complete a form by May 31 to have their benefits replaced.

Additionally, If thefts happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery.

To file a claim, you must fill out a form online. Click here for more information.

