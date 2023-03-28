Everything We Know: Jonathan Majors Arraigned On Assault Charges

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors has been arraigned, on Monday, with three counts of misdemeanor assault, according to NPR. TMZ broke the story the Creed III actor was arrested on March 26, after he was accused of strangulation, assault, and harassment involving his reported girlfriend.

The incident allegedly occurred in Manhattan following a dispute with a 30-year-old woman, authorities said. The victim told NYPD officials that the Creed III star attacked her during a taxi ride home in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood.

On Saturday morning, NYPD officials responded to a domestic dispute call involving a 33-year-old-year-old male and a 30-year-old woman in the Chelsea area. At the time, the woman told police she had been assaulted. Acording to reports, the victim claimed Majors, “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” She also claims the defendant “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

The shocking assault allegations come as Majors has been shining in the Hollywood spotlight. In February, the California native made his Marvel debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His 2020 role in Lovecraft Country launched his career into Hollywood’s graces.

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer said video evidence will prove the actor’s innocence

The actor’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, vehemently denied the claims, arguing that video evidence would prove Majors’ innocence. The legal aid also said that the victim had taken back the allegations in a written statement that would be presented at a later date.

According to Chaundhry, there are “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” and “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode.”

Chaundhry also confirmed, Majors was the one to call the cops. “To set the record straight: As confirmed by one of the woman’s own written statements disavowing her allegations, it is Mr. Majors who called 911 due to concern for her mental health.”

Polarizing Reactions

Reactions to Major’s arrest have been polarizing. Men who once clowned him as emasculating to Black men are now defending the thespian, sparking dialogue about toxic masculinity.

Another Twitter user pointed out how people should stop glorifying Black women suffering from abuse in silence. While the alleged victim’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, it is speculated she is a White woman adding to the narrative that is also bubbling on social media about white women falsely accusing Black men of crimes.

Another aspect being dissected on social media points back to “innocent until proven guilty” and how white men benefit from that ideology but Black men are instantly condemned.

Bad Character?

In the wake of the arrest news, former directors of Majors accused him of being abusive in now-deleted tweets. According to filmmaker A.B. Allen, Majors has a reputation for being “cruel, and vicious.”

“There’s a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane,” Allen tweeted.

A Twitter user responded, “Now we know who this tweet was about.” Which Allen, wrote, “DingDingDingDing.”

The Wait

Social media is waiting on pins and needles to see the aforementioned “video evidence” Majors’ lawyer mentioned. But it isn’t looking good for the actor. Over the weekend, the Army pulled a marketing campaign featuring the actor due to the allegations. In a statement Sunday to the Associated Press, the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said it was “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.”

The status of Major’s relationship with the woman is still unclear.

Shortly after his arrest, a judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection, Buzzfeed reported. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 8. DON’T MISS…

Everything We Know: Jonathan Majors Arraigned On Assault Charges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com