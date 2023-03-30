Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Larenz Tate and Method Man recently made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show where they certainly had the ladies swooning over how good they both still look.

While sitting down for an interview with the talk show host, Hudson told Larenz and Method Man that they’ve “been in this industry for 30 years and still look this good.” The statement was met with cheers and applause from the audience, so much so that J. Hud had to tell the audience to “calm down” as shirtless photos of the two actors appeared on the screen.

“You see we have an audience full of ladies, they want to see!” Jennifer Hudson told the two actors as they blushed from the admiration.

Larenz shared the clip from their appearance on his Instagram page earlier today, captioning the video, “Yes indeed! @iamjhud @jenniferhudsonshow was LIT!!! We just gettin started …. ya dig!!! @methodmanofficial”

It looks like the ladies in the audience weren’t the only ones smitten by the clip as many of Larenz’s followers flooded his Instagram comments section with their stamps of approval as well. “Larenz ‘Forever Fine’ Tate ,” wrote one follower while another commented “Um excuse me sir but what kinda water are you drinking to make you ageless?? been wondering that for YEARS cause how in thee hell are you STILL looking this good!! ” And truthfully, we’d like to know too!

Beauties, what do you think about Method Man and Larenz Tate STILL looking this good after 30 years in the industry?

Larenz Tate And Method Man Are Still Fine AF After 30 Years In The Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com