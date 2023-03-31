Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Emmy-award-winning comedic genius, Quinta Brunson, will bring her talents to the Saturday Night Live stage on April Fool’s Day. As a first-time host, Brunson will support Sarah Sherman in a bunch of prank-focused skits in honor of the day that you should believe absolutely nothing.

Rapper Lil Yachty will be the musical guest for the evening. In a promo video Yachty, Brunson, and Sherman announce their upcoming show.

Brunson has reached various milestones in her career, including 2 NAACP Awards, A Golden Globe award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, but hosting Saturday Night Live is a dream for most comedians.

Watching Brunson win is a joyous moment for Black women and creatives everywhere. The star, who first made her debut on Instagram making hilarious skits that eventually landed her a position creating content with BuzzFeed. She went on to become the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Brunson’s resume continues to grow, and we’re excited to see her shine.

It’s only up from here for the Abbott Elementary writer and producer. Will you be watching her debut on Saturday Night Live?

DON’T MISS…

Quinta Brunson Looks Flawless In Floor Length Leopard Print Sergio Hudson Gown

Get The Look: Qunita Brunson’s Flirty Half Up Half Down Hairdo For The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Emmy-Nominated Star Quinta Brunson Becomes The New Face Of Olay

Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant!

Quinta Brunson Brings Her Comedic Flair To ‘Saturday Night Live’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com