Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion are sharing the bill on the Essence Festival stage. This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the two superstars are both scheduled to perform to celebrate it.

Hill, or should we say, Ms. Lauryn Hill, will be performing a special set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, at the Festival. Megan gets second billing to perform what should be a combination of tracks from her latest album, Traumazine, as well as hits from her previous releases.

This will be one of Megan’s first performances since she was vindicated after Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her stemming from an incident in 2020.

More performers celebrating hip-hop at this year’s Festival are Jermaine Dupri and Doug E. Fresh performing together with a lineup of special guests, deejays DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri and DJ Spinderella slated to perform DJ sets, with Affion Crockett, Deion Cole, Spice Adams and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James hosting.

Other performers include Afrobeats star WizKid and Bel-Air actress Coco Jones, whose debut album What I Didn’t Tell You earned her a hit with “ICU.” Monica and Kizz Daniel are expected to take the stage as well.

“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, (the festival) continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture and plays a pivotal role in the amplification and celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more,” said Vice President of ESSENCE Festival of Culture Hakeem Holmes.

Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Join Essence Fest’s Celebration Of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary was originally published on cassiuslife.com