HBCUs Are Leading Efforts To Increase The Number Of Black Teachers In The Classroom

According to the US Department of Education, 79% of American public school teachers are white. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are working to change this as teacher shortages continue to worsen across the country. Two of our local HBCUs, Bowie State University and Morgan State University, are at the forefront of increasing the number of Black educators in schools.
The Center for Research and Mentoring of Black Male Students & Teachers is located at Bowie State University. This program aims to support a pipeline of Black males interested in entering the education profession, as Black males account for only 2% of teachers in U.S. public schools.
Morgan State University has established a new National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities. NCEED’s goal is to conduct research-driven interventions that we can try in schools. The program wants to help provide access to high quality learning experiences, adequately resourced schools, culturally competent teachers, access to adequate healthcare and nutrition to support a positive home and community environment with culturally conscious curriculum that will positively impact children’s learning outcomes.
