Quinta Brunson hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and of course, she did it in style!
For her appearance, the starlet rocked an array of designer looks including an Et Ochs look that we’re still swooning over. The Abbot Elementary star wore the designer ensemble to perfection including their $1,495 “Davina” Top and $1,495 “Easton” Jeans.
Styled by her longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Quinta wore the brand’s jacket off her shoulders to expose her white tank underneath. She also wore minimal jewelry with the casual look, only rocking hoop earrings to match the rhinestones on the ensemble. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked-back half up, half down style and served face and style goals as she took the SNL stage and shut it down in her stunning look.
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes
Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala
Quinta Brunson Hit The Stage At ‘SNL’ In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
Win FREE New Edition Legacy Tour Tix + $200 CASH!! [Details Here]
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore