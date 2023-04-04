With RNBPhilly announcing the lineup for RNBFest 2023, One of our performers for the show came to help us celebrate the announcement. New Jersey RNB Group WanMor stopped by the studio to give Mina SayWhat a little sneak peek of what we can expect May 20th for RNBFest.
Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [CLICK HERE]
Get your tickets to RNBFest 2023 [CLICK HERE]
WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Win FREE New Edition Legacy Tour Tix + $200 CASH!! [Details Here]
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says