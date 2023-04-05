SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot have announced a spicy collaboration for the kids who grew up eating the OG meal that are now adults! Mieka Burns, vice president of meals and sauces at the Campbell Soup Company, stated “Through this collaboration, we’re excited to put a hot, more mature twist on a classic offering that our adult consumers grew up enjoying.”
The new flavor was made with millennials in mind and described as O-shaped pasta in tomato and cheese sauce with a mild-medium heat level.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot will be available for $1.59 at retailers nationwide this spring.
- Johnson & Johnson Offers Nearly $9 Billion Settlement For Talcum Powder Lawsuit
- Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
- Black Parents Don’t Play: The Hilarious Time Ken Griffey Sr. Grounded An Adult Ken Griffey Jr.
- Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
- Coko Debuts A Blonde Baldie On Instagram
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- The Amanda Seales Show | The Don Is Going Down | EPISODE 85
- Donald Glover Tells Story Behind Liam Neeson’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo, Being 30 Rock’s Diversity Hire, & More
- Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
- HBCU Bowie State Created Its Own Internship Program To Help Get Black Computing Students Tech Internships
SpaghettiOs and Frank’s RedHot Announce Collaboration was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says