You may have heard of the popular candy brand that usually pops up around this Easter holiday time, Peeps. Well, the brand is under fire after many have stated that the ingredients they use in their candy contain cancer-causing carcinogens. The specific ingredient is the artificial coloring Red Dye No. 3. Children all around the world enjoy this soft marshmallow-like candy and we’re hoping that this year, we have very little, to no one consuming it.
The Senior Staff scientist for Consumer Reports, Michael Hansen, stated, “Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen”. Peeps and the entire candy manufacturer, Just Born Quality Confections of Bethlehem, PA have been accused of having this carcinogen in not just the Peeps brand, but in the majority of its candies.
There is a petition with 35,000 signatures asking the FDA to ban Red Dye No.3. It was banned in the 90s in hair products but is still legal to use in food.
Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash was originally published on wtlcfm.com
