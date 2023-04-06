The Buzz

Democratic Lawmakers Face Expulsion; FBI & Army Training Session Mess Up; & Chipotle Vs Sweetgreen, The Burrito Bowl Wars.

Published on April 6, 2023

THE BUZZ!

 

Tennessee expulsion vote: State House could oust Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest

Today could be another history making day if Nashville republicans get there way on ousting three Democratic lawmakers.
The three lawmakers in question are Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin J. Pearson.
They face expulsion for allegedly violating the chamber’s rules of decorum by participating in a gun control protest at the state Capitol last week.
A demonstration that began in the wake of the Nashville school shooting. But at that demonstration only one Democratic lawmaker was granted permission to address them, others were prohibited.
They took to other measures.

During a recess, they demand action. And when the mics were shut off they brought a megaphone and were leading chants.
According to ABC affiliate WKRN, Republican state lawmakers have accused the trio of attempting to incite an insurrection. Even comparing their actions to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
If successful, would mark the first partisan expulsion in the state’s modern history.
FYI, Tennessee state House has voted only twice to expel a member since the Civil War
Source: ABC

FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

Everyone makes mistakes, right. Sometimes those mistakes can be little mistakes and sometimes they can be big.
Sometimes they can just make you look very silly and inadequate.
Like that one time when the FBI and Army raided the wrong hotel room and detained someone wrongfully by accident.
It all happened when the two organizations planned a joint training exercise Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston.
Due to inaccurate information they went to wrong hotel room and detained a guest, not the person playing the role
USASOC Lt. Col. “First and foremost, we’d like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise,” and added The exercise was meant to “enhance soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments,”
The FBI said, no one was injured. and give thanks be use that little mistake could’ve turned into a very big one.
Source: CNN

Chipotle Hits Sweetgreen With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl’

Today is national burrito day and there is some beef between two restaurant chains.
Chipotle is not happy about another restaurant adding a Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl. to its menu.
They’re saying it’s a trademark infringement and hit them with a lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the word “Chipotle” is being advertised in the same font and style as the fast food chain, in addition to the background color, which Chipotle claims to be in its trademarked “Adobe Red.”
Sweetgreen said in a statement to NPR that the company is aware of the lawsuit, and declined to comment on pending litigation.
They did however make an adjustment to their wording. They have now added a hyphen to its “Chipotle-Chicken Burrito Bowl.”
Food wars.
Happy National Burrito Day.
Source: Complex

