Democratic Lawmakers Face Expulsion; FBI & Army Training Session Mess Up; & Chipotle Vs Sweetgreen, The Burrito Bowl Wars.

Tennessee expulsion vote: State House could oust Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest

Today could be another history making day if Nashville republicans get there way on ousting three Democratic lawmakers

The three lawmakers in question are Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin J. Pearson.

They face expulsion for allegedly violating the chamber’s rules of decorum by participating in a gun control protest at the state Capitol last week.

A demonstration that began in the wake of the Nashville school shooting. But at that demonstration only one Democratic lawmaker was granted permission to address them, others were prohibited.

They took to other measures.

During a recess, they demand action. And when the mics were shut off they brought a megaphone and were leading chants.

According to ABC affiliate WKRN , Republican state lawmakers have accused the trio of attempting to incite an insurrection. Even comparing their actions to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

If successful, would mark the first partisan expulsion in the state’s modern history.