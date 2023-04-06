Democratic Lawmakers Face Expulsion; FBI & Army Training Session Mess Up; & Chipotle Vs Sweetgreen, The Burrito Bowl Wars.

THE BUZZ!
Tennessee expulsion vote: State House could oust Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside
Chipotle Hits Sweetgreen With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl’
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says