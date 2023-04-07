Michael Jordan’s $15M Chicago Mansion Burglarized By 18-Year-Old

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago residence is so sought after it had an unwanted guest this week.

A young man named Raiden Hagedorn broke into the home and is now facing criminal charges of criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property. The 18-year-old faces three misdemeanors and was processed after being transported to the Highland Park Police Department.

Soon after, he was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on April 20, according to TMZ. Police were dispatched to the sprawling residence after neighbors reported a burglary in process call on Tuesday.

Jordan was in no actual danger because he hasn’t lived in the 56,000-square-foot pad since he put it on the market in 2012.

Though the price has been cut from $29 million, it’s currently listed at just under $15 million. In addition, it boasts a slew of details personalized by His Airness, like a regulation-sized basketball court, a putting green, a cigar room, and a tennis court.

“The 56,000 square foot property — equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity — is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work,” the real estate listing reads. “The home has nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, 14 garage spaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a gym, an indoor basketball court, and an outdoor pool.”

Jordan lived in the house with his wife, Juanita Vanoy, but after tying the knot with Yvette Prieto, he jetted down south with his new wife to an estate in Jupiter, Florida.

The home costs $12.4 million, is located in the exclusive The Bear’s Club community and sits on three acres, with 11 bedrooms spread over 28,000 square feet.

Get a better look at the Highland Park, Chicago home below.

