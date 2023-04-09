Porsha Williams Is Our Muse In Jean Paul Gaultier

Porsha Williams is still showing off her incredible style on Instagram and just broke the internet with her latest post!

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo set of herself while vacationing in Costa Rica and donning a sexy designer ensemble from Jean Paul Gaultier that was everything! The two piece designer slay featured a long sleeved, dotted crop top retailing for $315 and showed off the beauty’s toned abs and curvy frame. She paired the look with matching flare slacks that featured the same blue and yellow dotted, checkered print that was featured on the top and currently retails for $315. Porsha accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a half up, half down with loose curls and slicked edges.The beauty shared IG photo set of herself as she posed in front of a gorgeous backdrop as her hair flowed in the breeze.

“In Ha Mood Hair: @gonakedhair ” she captioned the photo before tagging her hubby Simon Guobadia as her personal photographer. Check it out below.