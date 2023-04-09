Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!
She wore her signature blond locs in a big, fluffy curls that were pulled over to one side and rocked gold earrings in her ears as she served face and body while posing for her millions of followers.
Check out the fashionable look below.
Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
