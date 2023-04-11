Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Posi’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Come to Posi’s Where Every Bite Takes You Home!”

Business Website: https://www.posiskitchenandcatering.com/

Magical Moment’s Beauty Supply Store

Business Description: “Buy Black, Stay Black.”

Business Website: https://magicalmomentsbeauty.com/

Danni Grayson Photography

Business Description: “Capturing best life moments as they happen.”

Business Website: https://www.dannigraysonphotography.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-11-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com