All You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft

When is the 2023 NFL Draft:

The 2023 NFL Draft will be on April 27th – 29th.

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft be held this year:

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, MO in the downtown area surrounding iconic Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Click here to take a look at a preview of the draft site.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:

For all NFL Draft coverage you can tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning:

Thursday, April 27 – 8 PM ET

Friday, April 28 – 7 PM ET

Saturday April 29 – 12 PM ET What city has hosted the most NFL drafts? New York has historically owned the NFL draft and it’s not even close. The Big Apple has hosted one of the league’s biggest events 57 times including a 50-year uninterrupted stretch from 1965 to 2014. How does the NFL decide where to host the NFL draft? Applying to host the NFL draft isn’t unlike the Olympics or the World Cup — build your case, submit a bid and hope the votes fall your way. Every year cities lobby for a chance to host the event, and the decision ultimately comes down to a vote between the owners of the 32 NFL teams. Information gathered with the help of Jasper.ai.

