Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover [LISTEN HERE]

For the first time since 2014, people are able to grab a JET magazine again.
With the revitalization of the magazine, Baltimore-born and Slutty Vegan CEO, Pinky Cole, graces the cover.
. “I met Pinky at a concert backstage nine months ago and she was telling me that she always had a dream of being JET Beauty of the Week and how the magazine had such an impact on her life. We haven’t printed an issue in several years but we just saw Pinky and everything that she stands for as an opportunity to do something special. We’re really proud of this collector’s legacy issue and can’t wait for people to get their hands on it,” said JET Magazine President, Daylon Goff.
Pinky recently caught up with The AM Clique to talk about the cover. Check out her interview below!
