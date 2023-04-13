Can A Smart Gun Help Gun Safety; Police Officers Put Bounty On CA. Mayor; & What s Juice Jacking All About

THE BUZZ!
First-ever ‘smart gun’ with fingerprint unlocking system hits the market
Antioch Mayor Goes Off on Police Department for Racist Texts
He said, “Get the hell out of here. These people can go… they can go fly a kite for all I care. Get out of my police department. We don’t need them here,” Thorpe said. “I’m disgusted. I’m blown away that there were threats to my personal life in those text messages.”
FBI office warns against using public phone charging stations at airports or malls, citing malware risk
What is juice jacking and why is the FBI alerting us to it?
Juice jacking has less to do with healthy drinks and more to do with a type of cybercrime where a hacker is successful in stealing data from a smartphone, tablet, or other electronic device while it is being charged at a public charging station.
FCC representatives issue a warning that malware introduced through a damaged USB port can lock a device or directly export personal information and passwords to a criminal. The private data may be later bought or sold by other criminals to get access to online accounts.
Criminals may occasionally have plugged in contaminated wires at charging stations on purpose.
And what’s scary about juice jacking is that you probably won’t even be able to tell that your phone is infected with malware after plugging it into a compromised USB port.
So how do you protect yourself?
The FBI and the FCC recommends that travelers avoid using a public USB charging station and use a power outlet instead. And travelers should carry a portable charger or external battery as well.
So sharing chargers is now something else to look out for.
Source: CBS
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Gabrielle Union’s First BET+ Project ‘MY JOURNEY TO 50’ To Premiere This June
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some Aunties SHOOK!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse