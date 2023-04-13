Can A Smart Gun Help Gun Safety; Police Officers Put Bounty On CA. Mayor; & What s Juice Jacking All About

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

First-ever ‘smart gun’ with fingerprint unlocking system hits the market

Gun control and safety is a big concern in this country.

Some states have passed laws making obtaining a weapon legally quite a simple process.

But if legislation won’t move fast enough todo something about gun safety. What if technology can.

There’s a new gun on the market. This one though is a smart gun, a first of its kind in the world.

This new technology could save lives using a fingerprint unlocking system that prevents “unauthorized” people such as kids and criminals from firing it.

The 9mm handgun costs $1,499 and unlocks in less than a second, using either a fingerprint or facial recognition sensor, then quickly locks again when it’s no longer in use.

The firm’s CEO Kai Kloepfer told The Post. “We are offering a real solution, at a time when solutions seem very hard to come by.”

“We’re not claiming that the Biofire Smart Gun is going to prevent every instance of firearm misuse. But we do believe this tool can help prevent some firearm suicides, accidents, and injuries from occurring,” Adding, “If our work saves even one child’s life, it will be worth it.”

I agree.

The gun is available for pre-order with a refundable $149 deposit, and orders are expected to be completed in early 2024

Antioch Mayor Goes Off on Police Department for Racist Texts

Next.

A mayor in California is very upset after realizing that his own police department is threatening him.

Lamar Thorpe, mayor of Antioch California, went off on his police department for exchanging racist text messages and more..

He said the actions of 17 officers will leave an “embarrassing stain” on the community. And demanded the dismissal of those officers as well as the nine other officers who were also charged with sharing racist memes, jokes, and slurs with one another.

One message, CBS News claims directly threatened him.

The note said, “I’ll buy someone a prime rib if they kill that *bleep* Mayor Thorpe, with any kind of weapon.”

The mayor said that he relied on the police force to protect him and his family, particularly his daughter, who he is occasionally left home alone. But these messages have destroyed all of his faith in them.

He said, “Get the hell out of here. These people can go… they can go fly a kite for all I care. Get out of my police department. We don’t need them here,” Thorpe said. “I’m disgusted. I’m blown away that there were threats to my personal life in those text messages.”

The FBI is investigating these officers alleged misconduct.

Trust is so important to our society.

FBI office warns against using public phone charging stations at airports or malls, citing malware risk Lastly,

What is juice jacking and why is the FBI alerting us to it?

Juice jacking has less to do with healthy drinks and more to do with a type of cybercrime where a hacker is successful in stealing data from a smartphone, tablet, or other electronic device while it is being charged at a public charging station.

FCC representatives issue a warning that malware introduced through a damaged USB port can lock a device or directly export personal information and passwords to a criminal. The private data may be later bought or sold by other criminals to get access to online accounts.

Criminals may occasionally have plugged in contaminated wires at charging stations on purpose.

And what’s scary about juice jacking is that you probably won’t even be able to tell that your phone is infected with malware after plugging it into a compromised USB port.

So how do you protect yourself?

The FBI and the FCC recommends that travelers avoid using a public USB charging station and use a power outlet instead. And travelers should carry a portable charger or external battery as well.

So sharing chargers is now something else to look out for.

