Bravo’s New ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Show Features An All-Black Cast Living It Up For The Summer

Bravo‘s Summer House series is trying something new this year.

Since 2017 the reality show has chronicled the happenings of Montauk, New York’s storied summers, but as the warm weather hits this year, the series is going to Martha’s Vineyard with an all-Black cast.

Martha’s Vineyard has long been a vacation pastime for the affluent, but it’s also where many Black vacationers have felt comfortable relaxing for over a century. It was also one of the first coastal areas that Black people could stay and buy property.

Now, with Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, a group of 12 Black friends will be living it up this summer thanks to a pair of newlyweds inviting them all out.

“Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine and Silas Cooper have invited a group of friends, some old and some new, to vacation with them in Martha’s Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals,” the press release says.

The housemates include Jason Lyke, a senior flight attendant who acts as the team’s counselor, Texas native and burgeoning real estate tycoon Amir Lancaster, who’s interested in learning the Black history of Martha’s Vineyard, Black queer activist and lawyer Preston Mitchum and Summer Marie Thomas, who’s a budding screenwriter pitching her first script. Also joining the cast is Jordan Emanuel, the fourth-ever Black Playboy Playmate of the Year, who’s also a DJ and podcast host.

As a show full of young professionals, the fun will of course, be mixed with some drama and some intermingling roommates.

“Fashionista Bria Fleming is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested. Alex Tyree, who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson,” reads the press release.

The all-new series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

