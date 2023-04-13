Black Health 365: A Conversation with Griff | Episode 29

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In this fun and engaging episode of Black Health 365, Jackie welcomes legendary co-host, comedian, and colleague Griff as he fills in for Britt who is in Japan. Friends for years, Jackie and Griff have a conversation about life, love, and loss, while encouraging black men to go to the doctor.

Griff is a veteran on-air personality, and co-host of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell (Reach Media) and the I Hate the Homies podcast (part of the Urban One Podcast Network). This author and father of five, has forged his career at the intersection of faith, philanthropy, and humor.

Let’s face it: Black Americans are at a higher risk of losing their lives to illnesses and diseases that can be cured or prevented. This is a result of healthcare disparities, mistrust, lack of information and accessibility. As the largest Black-owned multimedia company, it is our mission to be champions of change by providing personalized healthcare information and resources throughout the year. Body and mental wellness will be discussed during each episode of this podcast in hopes of creating a community of like-minded people of color who are empowered to make better daily choices for a healthier life. Hosted by Media Personality Fitness Coach, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniels.

