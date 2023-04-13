Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says He’s Received ‘More Than 1,000’ Racist Death Threats From Trump Supporters

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

IIt’s a shame the way ex-president and federal fraud defendant Donald Trump keeps getting away with arbitrarily calling the Black prosecutors who have launched investigations into him racist without even providing an argument for why he says they’re racist. It’s a shame that white conservatives—who regularly dismiss Black people’s allegations of anti-Black racism even when they’re presented with tangible evidence—have not bothered to challenge Trump at all on what evidence he has that New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are “racist” against white people. (Unless Trump is saying they’re specifically racist against horrendously over-tanned, orange-tinted Caucasians, but I doubt that’s the case.)

“I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 a.m.,” Trump just recently posted to his Truth Social platform in reference to James, who has alleged that Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and the Trump Organization are guilty of more than 200 instances of fraud (but not because they’re white, as far as I know). “The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!”

While the “racism” Trump keeps accusing these Black legal officials of clearly isn’t real, the impact of the petty and anti-Black allegations are.

From Vice News:

Racist threats have been pouring into the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The DA’s office received more than 1,000 calls and emails from Trump supporters since March 18, the day when Trump inaccurately predicted his own arrest, Bragg revealed on Tuesday. Many of those messages have been “overtly racist and antisemitic,” Bragg’s office said.

One email read: “Hay George Soros asshole puppet If you want President Trump come and get me. Remember we are everywhere and we have guns.”

Others called Bragg, the first Black man ever elected top prosecutor of New York County, “black trash” and “Aids Infested.”

So, Trump calls Bragg racist, and now racists are coming out of water Klan-holes they reside in to essentially threaten to lynch a Black officer of the court. One can easily tell this is a “MAGA monkey say, MAGA monkey react” situation the way the alleged racists keep invoking Soros’ name simply because Trump and other Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis keep spreading the narrative that the Democratic billionaire is directly backing Bragg, which, of course, he’s not.

But stupid propaganda is what stupid propaganda does, and now high-profile prosecutors are under threat of white supremacist violence for doing their jobs while Black.

But please, tell us more about how Black people are the real racists.

The post Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says He’s Received ‘More Than 1,000’ Racist Death Threats From Trump Supporters appeared first on NewsOne.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says He’s Received ‘More Than 1,000’ Racist Death Threats From Trump Supporters was originally published on newsone.com