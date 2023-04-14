Brittney Griner Is Rebranding Herself As A Human Rights Activist

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Now that basketball star Brittney Griner is officially home, she’s doing everything in her power to fight for other Americans wrongfully detained overseas.

On Thursday, Griner took the stage at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Women’s Empowerment Luncheon in NYC. Accompanied by her wife Cherelle, Griner spoke about her horrific 10 months detained in a Russian penal colony.

“You never know how alone you feel, but when you know people back at home are praying for you, rooting for you, supporting you… that’s what keeps you going,” Griner told the crowd. “I want to continue to fight to bring home every Americans detained overseas. That means everything to me.”

Griner is also expected to release a memoir in spring 2024, which will detail her harrowing experience navigating the Russian legal system and chronicle her time in a Russian prison.

“At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near 10-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December,” said a press release about the book.

Brittney Griner was just one of many prominent leaders who took the stage at NAN’s luncheon. Magic Johnson and Al B. Sure also graced the stage and had some words for the audience.

“I had a great time in NY at the NAN Convention! I want to thank Reverend Al Sharpton for allowing me to speak on a panel with him and NY Mayor Eric Adams about entrepreneurship and building Black wealth,” Majic Johnson tweeted.

The night before, Mayor Eric Adams presented Tyler Perry with the President’s Award at Keepers of the Dream – the Convention’s premier event honoring those who keep Dr. King’s vision for America alive. Andrew Young, Hill Harper, Jennifer Jones-Austin, Jane Rosenthal and Dr. Alfred Seawright were also honored.

The National Action Network’s Annual Convention will continue this weekend at the Times Square Hotel. The four-day summit will bring together the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and nearly a dozen Biden Administration officials, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington and other leaders in entertainment, business, civil rights and education space. It will feature panels, plenary addresses and events rooted in the need to empower Black Americans.

On Friday, Vice President Harris will deliver a keynote address, as several cabinet secretaries are set to address the thousands of attendees throughout the convention.

SEE ALSO:

NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Brittney Griner To Drop Memoir About Her Experiences In Russian Prison

The post Brittney Griner Is Rebranding Herself As A Human Rights Activist appeared first on NewsOne.

Brittney Griner Is Rebranding Herself As A Human Rights Activist was originally published on newsone.com