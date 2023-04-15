Draya Michele is forever our body and style goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy recently when she took to Instagram to show off her toned body in a lime green wrap dress that we love.
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “There she go!” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete!”
Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s sexy slay?
Don’t miss…
Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt
Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched
Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some Aunties SHOOK!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Tamika Scott Says She's Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha
-
Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest