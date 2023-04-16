Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union was spotted on Instagram after she linked up with Janet Jackson at her “Together Again” tour and served LEWKS in the process.

Taking to the platform, the actress posed next to the legendary singer donning a short white dress that hugged her curves just right. The backless dress featured sparkles throughout which the beauty wore with black, slide in heels. As for her hair, she rocked her locs in a shoulder length look with looks curls and donned a soft beat with a red lip.

Gabrielle shared a multi photo carousel to her Instagram page where she posed with Miss Jackson who rocked a camoflauge jump suit and white sneakers after hitting the stage and performing an array of her classic hits. Gab also included a few videos in her IG post of herself enjoying the concert while singing her heart out.

“Together Again,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

We love it when two legends link up! And Gabrielle’s 21 million Instagram followers definitely feel the same, as they flooded the beauty’s IG comment section with their words of praise. “Legends!!” wrote one follower while another commented, “Amazing as always ” and another wrote, “Love it!! ”

Looking good, Gab and Janet! What do you think about their ensembles?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Links Up With Janet Jackson At Her ‘Together Again’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com