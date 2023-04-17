What’s Really Good?: Photographer Sues Cam’ron Over Pink Fur Photo

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the Harlem personality once had the whole New York wearing pink at the height of his career. One of his most iconic looks was at the Baby Phat fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February 2002. The visual in question shows Cam’ron sporting a pink fur coat with a matching pink fur headband while holding Kimora Lee’s Baby Phat branded flip phone in hand.

Photographer Djamilla Rosa claims the “Get ‘Em Girls” rapper has used the visual to sell clothing via his Dipset Couture brand. “Defendant Dipset Couture LLC, without permission or authorization from Plaintiff, actively copied and displayed the Photograph on the Website as part of various product listings (‘Merchandise Listings’) and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws,” the lawsuit documentation reads as per XXL magazine.

“Getty Images notified defendants of their infringing activities by mail and email on multiple occasions. Despite those notifications, defendants continued to sell merchandise and continued to display the photograph on website and accounts.”

Cam’ron has yet to comment on the allegations.

