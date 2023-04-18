We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Zinnia Handmade Designs
Business Description: “Handcrafted accessories and apparel.”
Business Website: https://zinniahd.com/
Image Interiors
Business Description: “Make luxury a lifestyle.”
Business Website: https://shopimageinteriors.com/
Los Hermanos Tequila
Business Description: “Looking for a premium tequila that’s Black & Veteran-owned? Try Los Hermanos 1978, made right here in Baltimore.”
Business Website: https://www.tequilaloshermanos.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-18-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
