Jay-Z Remixes “New York State Of Mind” With Gil Scott-Heron Flip

Over the weekend, the gawd MC Jay-Z rocked an exclusive show at the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Auditorium for the foundation’s Basquiat x Warhol retrospective in Paris and while he was out there, reworked one of his classic hits to incorporate the work of Jazz poet, Gil Scott-Heron, into his cut.

Combining Gil Scott-Heron’s “New York Is Killing Me” with his classic Alicia Key’s assisted “New York State Of Mind,” Jay-Z released the new remixed track dubbed “New York (Concept de Paris)” which gives the multi-platinum rap song an artsy vibe with the hand-clapping and jazzy horns integrated into the song.

While Jay introduced the song during his performance at the show in Paris, he also churned out some renditions of other classic hits such as “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” “Never Change,” and of course, “N***s In Paris” sans Kanye West. Y’all know Hov wasn’t going to do a show in Paris and NOT perform “N****s In Paris.”

Whether or not fans prefer the “New York (Concept de Paris)” to “New York State of Mind” remains to be seen, but at this point it’s not about the hits for Jay-Z, it’s about the art, and we ain’t mad at that one bit.

Check out “New York (Concept de Paris)” below and let us know if you like what you hear in the comments section below.

