Jamie Foxx Said To Be ‘Improving,’ Remains In Hospital A Week After Suffering ‘Medical Complication’

We still don’t know exactly what happened to Jamie Foxx, but he is on the mend.

Spotted on the Daily News, Jamie Foxx will remain hospitalized after suffering a mysterious “medical complication” last Tuesday. His celeb friends and social media sent up prayers and well wishes to the actor after reports said he was taken to a Georgia hospital.

Per the Daily News:

Foxx, 55, is currently filming Netflix’s comedy “Back in Action” in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and Kyle Chandler. The production resumed later last week with a stunt double and photo double standing in for Foxx. Multiple reports state that the movie is scheduled to wrap this week, but it’s unknown if Foxx will return to shoot any more scenes.

While Foxx’s family hasn’t said what caused the health scare, he is reportedly still undergoing testing to “figure out what exactly happened,” though his condition is reportedly improving. According to Entertainment Tonight, Foxx “is doing OK, thankfully” and has “been surrounded by his family.”

We all learned about Foxx’s health scare after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, wrote in an Instagram post last Wednesday, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she continued.

We are happy to hear that Jamie Foxx is doing well. We will continue to monitor the situation and report on any developments.

