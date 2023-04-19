The state is taking a major step toward training and hiring new teachers amid a continuing nationwide shortage.
A new Maryland law will provide a $20,000 stipend for student teachers who commit to staying in the state.
The Maryland Educator Shortage Act of 2023 (House Bill 1219), will allow student teachers to pick up the cost to survive their student-teaching assignments.
The law provides a $20,000 yearly stipend over a 10-month period to student teachers.
To qualify for the stipend, students must:
- Be enrolled in a teacher preparatory program.
- Be a part of a public school internship.
- Show academic progress toward a degree.
- Commit to work two years in a high-needs school in Maryland.
“Many of these student teachers have gone through three years of college, they’ve paid a lot into tuition, and this will help them with transportation and to have the professional dress and their lesson plans while they are doing their student teaching, and we get to keep them in the schools, which is exciting,” said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association.
The post New Maryland Law To Provide $20K Stipend For Student Teachers Who Commit To Staying In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
