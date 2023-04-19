Baltimore City is encouraging residents to go green by offering a one-time 5% discount on their monthly water bill, Mayor Brandon Scott announced this week.
Residents need to sign up for paperless billing by Wednesday, May 31 to receive the discount.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, the discount is capped at $150 and will be applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.
Customers who have already enrolled in the Paperless Billing Program will automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.
“I encourage residents to go green by signing up for Paperless Water Billing, just in time for Earth Day,” said Mayor Scott. “This electronic billing incentive is part of our on-going commitment to offer residents an easier, more sustainable way to manage their monthly water bills and reduce paper usage to help sustain our environment.”
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Odell Beckham Jr. To Host Summer Youth Football Camp In Baltimore
Baltimore Councilman Zeke Cohen Wants Schools To Remain Open 5 Days A Week For Summer Programs
The post Here’s How You Can Get A Discount On Your Water Bill In Baltimore City appeared first on 92 Q.
Here’s How You Can Get A Discount On Your Water Bill In Baltimore City was originally published on 92q.com
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some Aunties SHOOK!
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry