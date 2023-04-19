A Supreme x Coogi Collaboration Is Rumored To Be In The Works

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that two of the most beloved fashion brands might be partnering up. Supreme and Coogi are rumored to be collaborating on a forthcoming drop.

As spotted on Hype Beast the speculation is swirling around the streetwear community that the culture might be in store for a co-branded effort from the New York City headquartered company and the Australian fashion house. Earlier this week Supreme insider @dropsgg reported that the two brands are currently working on a capsule collection.

“Supreme x Coogi is set to release a collaboration together in the coming weeks! Who’s hyped?” the caption read. The accompanying visual is the iconic picture of The Notorious B.I.G. from a Vibe Magazine shoot of him wearing their signature jacquard sweater while counting money. While neither brand has yet to confirm or deny the rumor the mere thought of a collaboration has already got the internets talking. “coogi print box logos would b insane” one commenter posted. While another user responded “I been waiting for this all my life”.

Coogi was founded in 1969 in Toorak, Australia. Hip-Hop culture adopted the kaleidoscopic-patterned sweaters back in the mid 1990’s. Today the original knitwear pieces are highly coveted on the resale market; fetching upwards to $5,000.00 for never-worn pieces. Most recently Coogi has collaborated with Burton Snowboards, Rag & Bone, Android Homme, and Puma.

