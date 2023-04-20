Heads up! If you have used Facebook within the last decade and a half, you may be entitled to compensation.

As reported by CBS News, anyone in the U.S. that has used the popular platform between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 can file a claim on a website for a portion of a $725 million settlement.

The settlement comes from multiple lawsuits filed against parent company META for improperly sharing user data with third-party sources.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Users have until August 25, 2023, to file their claims. You can file online at www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com with your name, address, contact info, and details about when you had an account.

The payouts are not expected until later this year, at the earliest. There is a final hearing for the settlement on September 7, when the courts decide whether to approve the deal and award other fees. There’s also the chance of appeals, which means it could still take some time.

As far as how much the payout will be for each claimant, it depends on how many people fill out a claim.

U.S. Facebook Users Can Claim For $725M Settlement was originally published on foxync.com