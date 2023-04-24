After 17 years, journalist Don Lemon has announced his departure from CNN.

In a Twitter post on April 24, the longtime anchor issued a statement, saying that the news of his firing was a bit of a surprise… actually, it was a BIG surprise.

“I was informed by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

He continues, “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN issued a brief statement: “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Recently, the veteran journalist had his fair share of scandals play out in the press. Earlier this year, Lemon apologized for comments made to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley when she announced that she was running for President in 2024.

There was also a scathing report by Variety, with colleagues accusing him of misogynistic and unprofessional behavior for over a decade.

Also, we’re pretty sure that drunken NYE segment in New Orleans didn’t help, either.

Either way, we’re wishing Don all the best in his future.

Don Lemon Fired From CNN was originally published on foxync.com